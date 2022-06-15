10th Gen Apple iPad Set To Receive Some Massive Upgrades News oi-Vivek

If you are in the market for a mid-tier tablet, then the 9th Gen Apple iPad is probably your best bet. Apple is expected to launch the 10th Gen Apple iPad in the next few months along with the iPhone 14 series of smartphones. A series of leaks now suggest that the 10th Gen iPad might receive a series of serious hardware upgrades.

Although the 8th Gen and 9th Gen iPads came with a few changes, they almost looked and functioned similar to their predecessors. Now, the 10th Gen Apple iPad is said to introduce a lot of new features that are usually limited to the iPad Air and iPad Pro lineup.

10th Gen Apple iPad Specifications

The 10th Gen Apple iPad is said to be powered by the A14 Bionic, the same processor that powers the iPhone 12 series of smartphones. Thanks to the processor's network capability, the 10th Gen iPad will finally support the 5G network on the cellular variant and will offer better Wi-Fi connectivity with support for Wi-Fi 6.

Just like the iPad mini, iPad Air, and the iPad Pro, the 10th Gen iPad will also get a USB Type-C port for charging and data syncing. However, in terms of design, the 10th Gen iPad might look almost identical to the 9th Gen and the 8th Gen Apple iPad.

As per the report by 9to5Mac, the 10th Gen iPad will come with the code name J272, and it is the last product in the iPad lineup to receive a USB Type-C port. This should allow users to connect the iPad with an external monitor and use the 10th Gen iPad as a computer due to the faster data transfer speeds enabled by the USB Type-C port.

The 10th Gen Apple iPad is also said to include a slightly large 10.5-inch or even a 10.9-inch display. The size of the 10th Gen iPad is expected to remain identical to the 9th Gen, and the company might fit a slightly larger display by shrinking the bezels across the display.

The base model of the 10th Gen iPad is likely to offer 64GB of internal storage with 4GB of RAM. In terms of pricing, the 10th Gen iPad might cost similar to the 9th Gen iPad, and in India, the device might cost around Rs. 30,000.

