4G Tablet shipments witness a 62% sequential growth in 1Q 2019: CMR

4G Tablet shipments witness a 62% sequential growth in 1Q 2019

The overall tablet market witnessed an 11 percent decline in the first quarter as compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.

According to a new report CMR, 4G Tablet shipments witnessed a 62 percent sequential growth in 1Q 2019 which is being currently is being dominated by Lenovo, Samsung, and iBall.

There was a 28 percent sequential increase in tablet shipments in the price band (Rs. 10000-20000). The overall tablet market witnessed an 11 percent decline in the first quarter as compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.

"Lenovo launched the new M series which is good for increasing the overall tablet market. Lenovo covers 90 percent market in the 4G tablet. In the coming quarters, the market share for Samsung is potentially going to decline as there are no new launches of tablets slated from their end," said Menka Kumari, Analyst -IIG, CMR.

"The onset of foldable smartphones in the near horizon is also likely to potentially challenge the future of the tablet market. While Samsung faced some initial hiccups with its Galaxy Fold, there are others such as Huawei and Motorola waiting in the wings with their foldable innovations," Menka added.

CMR also pointed out that due to its shrinking Tablet business, DataWind has recently closed down its two manufacturing facilities in India.

Future Outlook

CMR also predicted that 1Q 2019 saw healthy growth in terms of shipments. This trend is expected to continue with a

combination of new trends and opportunities such as the shift from 3G to 4G.

"In the coming quarters, the tablet market will increase because of the launch of new models by Lenovo in tablets. 4G Tablets have already captured the majority of the market while 2G has seen a continuous decline in India. It seems this scenario is not likely to change in the coming quarters also. The demand for SIM-enabled devices will continue to grow while WiFi-enabled devices will continue to see demand from the student community," added Menka.

Highlights

India Tablet Market recorded 0.66 million unit shipments in 1Q CY2019

• 4G Tablet shipments recorded 62 percent sequential growth.

• Price band (Rs.10K-20K) clocked 28 percent sequential increase in 1Q CY2019