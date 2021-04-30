8th Gen Apple iPad Now Available For Rs. 21,900; But There’s A Catch News oi-Vivek

If you are planning to buy a new budget laptop, then think twice. Most budget laptops will come with an entry-level processor and limited RAM, which could hamper even normal day-to-day tasks. Apple retailer Imagine has now come up with an offer, where you can now buy the 8th Gen Apple iPad for an effective price of Rs. 21,900.

The base model of the 8th Gen iPad with 32GB internal storage retails for Rs. 29,900. HDFC bank card users can get a flat Rs. 3,000 discount on this iPad, which brings down the price of the 8th Gen iPad to Rs. 26,900. Further, Imagine will also offer accessories worth Rs. 5000 with every iPad purchase, which will drive down the price of the effective price of the iPad to Rs. 21,900.

We visited Imagine India's official website, and it is clearly mentioned on the website that they are providing an earphone worth Rs. 5,000. However, there is no additional information on the earphone and there is no mention of the features or the specifications of the earphone.

Yes, you need to shell out at least Rs. 26,900 to get a new iPad, which could be a great computer for those who want a simple device to browse the internet, attend online classes, and create content. On top of that, the iPad is also a great tool for playing games and watching videos too.

Not just the 8th Gen iPad, the more powerful 4th Gen iPad Air is also available with a discount, which is now available at an effective price of Rs. 45,900. At this asking price, the 4th Gen iPad Air is a great device, which is more powerful than some of the laptops that cost over Rs. 50,000 In India, thanks to Apple A14 Bionic processor and iPadOS 14.

The 4th Gen iPad Air is now priced at Rs. 54,900. With a cashback of Rs. 4000, the price of the iPad comes down to Rs. 50,900. On top of that, Imagine store is offering accessories worth Rs. 5000 for both offline and online purchases across the country, which means, you can get a new 4th Gen iPad Air with an effective price of Rs. 45,900.

