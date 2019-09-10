Alcatel 3T 10 Tablet Launched At Rs. 9,999 In India: Specifications, Offers News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Alcatel 3T 10 tablet is launched in India with three variants namely Standalone model, Audio Station and Bluetooth Keyboard. Out of these, the Audio Station features 2X5W speakers and a 2,000mAh battery. And, the Bluetooth Keyboard variant comes with a compact and lightweight keyboard. The 3T 10 can be purchased at a starting price of Rs. 9,999 via Flipkart.

Offers On Flipkart

Alcatel 3T 10 can be obtained across Flipkart with multiple offers. These are no-cost EMI at Rs. 834 per month, up to Rs. 9,500 off on exchange, an extra discount of Rs. 1,000, unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, 5% cashback on HDFC debit cards, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, and warranty services.

Alcatel 3T 10 Tablet Specifications

The Alcatel 3T 10 has a 10-inch HD display with a resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels. It is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT8765B SoC paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB in-built storage that is expandable. It features a single 2MP camera on either side. It runs Android 9 Pie and comes with Google Assistant support. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and A-GPS. It packs a 4,080 mAh battery backup.

The tablet's Audio Station variant comes with a 3.5mm audio jack and Bluetooth 4.2 option that ranges up to 10 meters. On the other hand, the Bluetooth keyboard is built with compact design and it is lighter.

Alcatel Recent Smartphones

Alcatel recently launched its affordable 3X and 1V smartphones at IFA 2019. The Alcatel 3X comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ display, MediaTek Helio P23 MT6763V SoC, Mali G71 graphics, 4GB RAM, and 64GB of onboard storage. It packs a triple rear camera setup and a single front camera lens. It houses a 4,000 mAh battery. And, it is available in Jewelry Black, Jewelry Green, and Jewelry Rose colors.

Whereas, the Alcatel 1V features a 5.5-inch screen. It is further assisted by the Unisoc SC9863A processor, 1GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, and a 2,460 mAh batter

