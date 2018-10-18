ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Alcatel launches 3T 8 tablet exclusively on Flipkart

Alcatel brings a Flipkart-exclusive tablet.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    TCL Communication has launched its Alcatel 3T 8 tablet in the Indian market exclusively with Flipkart on Big Billion Day Sale. The Alcatel 3T 8 offers users captivating 8.2mm thickness and lightweight at 279 grams. Running the Android 8.0 Oreo OS, the device claims to offer 2x faster boot time for multitasking.

    Alcatel launches 3T 8 tablet exclusively on Flipkart

    As for the specifications, the tablet packs an 8-inch HD display with 1280 x 800-pixel resolution. It weighs 279 grams and measures 8.2mm in thickness. The device supports 4G VoLTE and ViLTE network and has Parental control with special kids mode. The tablet is fuelled by a 4080mAh battery.

    Previously, the company launched a tablet for the A series as A310 3+32 GB variant for Rs 11,999. The new series is designed for consumers looking for a premium range of tablet devices that offer affordability, functionality and most of all, fun, the company said.

    The tablet has dual speakers which offer an outstanding sound wave effect while the Arkamys system provides an immersive sound, the company claims. The Alcatel A3 10 is powered by a 1.1 GHz quad-core processor and 3 GB of RAM, and 4G connectivity for a glitch-free streaming experience. The tablet runs on the ancient Android 7.0 Nougat OS. The A310 packs in 4600 mAh battery, which the company claims to last up 7 hours of usage.

    In August this year, the company also launched its Alcatel 7. It comes with a 6-inch FHD+ IPS 2.5D curved glass display. The screen has a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. It is powered by a 2.5GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P23 processor based on the 16nm process.

    Read More About: alcatel tablet news
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue