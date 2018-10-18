Alcatel launches 3T 8 tablet exclusively on Flipkart

TCL Communication has launched its Alcatel 3T 8 tablet in the Indian market exclusively with Flipkart on Big Billion Day Sale. The Alcatel 3T 8 offers users captivating 8.2mm thickness and lightweight at 279 grams. Running the Android 8.0 Oreo OS, the device claims to offer 2x faster boot time for multitasking.

As for the specifications, the tablet packs an 8-inch HD display with 1280 x 800-pixel resolution. It weighs 279 grams and measures 8.2mm in thickness. The device supports 4G VoLTE and ViLTE network and has Parental control with special kids mode. The tablet is fuelled by a 4080mAh battery.

Previously, the company launched a tablet for the A series as A310 3+32 GB variant for Rs 11,999. The new series is designed for consumers looking for a premium range of tablet devices that offer affordability, functionality and most of all, fun, the company said.

The tablet has dual speakers which offer an outstanding sound wave effect while the Arkamys system provides an immersive sound, the company claims. The Alcatel A3 10 is powered by a 1.1 GHz quad-core processor and 3 GB of RAM, and 4G connectivity for a glitch-free streaming experience. The tablet runs on the ancient Android 7.0 Nougat OS. The A310 packs in 4600 mAh battery, which the company claims to last up 7 hours of usage.

In August this year, the company also launched its Alcatel 7. It comes with a 6-inch FHD+ IPS 2.5D curved glass display. The screen has a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. It is powered by a 2.5GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P23 processor based on the 16nm process.