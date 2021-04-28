Just In
Amazon Fire HD 10 Series, Fire HD 10 Kids Unveiled: All You Need To Know
Amazon Fire HD 10 Series including the Fire HD 10, Fire HD 10 Plus, Fire HD 10 Kids and Fire Kids Pro are now official. All the models in the new series of tablets feature large 10-inch displays that are touted to be brighter than their predecessors. Also, these have more RAM and storage capacities and a revamped design.
For kids, Amazon brings the Fire HD 10 Kids, which is designed for kids aged between three and seven. Also, there are Fire Kids Pro models comprising Fire 7 Kids Pro, Fire 8 HD Kids Pro and the above-mentioned Fire HD 10 Kids Pro.
Amazon Fire HD 10 Series Price And Availability
The Amazon Fire HD 10 is priced starting from $149.99 (approx. Rs. 11,000) and comes in Black, Olive, Lavender and Denim. The Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus is priced starting from $179.99 (approx. Rs. 13,400) and the Fire HD 10 Kids tablet is priced at $199.99 (approx. Rs. 15,000). The kids model comes in Lavender, Aquamarine and Sky Blue color options. These models will be up for pre-orders starting from May 26 in select markets.
Amazon Fire HD 10 Series Specs
Both the Amazon Fire HD 10 Series tablets flaunt a 10.1-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. Under the hood, there will be an octa-core 2GHz processor. While the standard variant comes with 3GB RAM while the Plus variant has 4GB RAM. Both devices have 32GB and 64GB storage space along with expandable storage support.
The connectivity aspects include dual-band WiFi, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack and Bluetooth 5.1. Also, there is a 2MP front camera and a 5MP rear camera on both tablets. The company claims that the tablets can last up to 12 hours. Notably, the Plus variant comes with support for Qi wireless charging.
Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Specs
The Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids has almost similar specifications as the above-mentioned models. The key differences include the presence of 32GB storage space and lack of Bluetooth connectivity support. Also, this model is relatively heavier than Amazon Fire HD 10 and Fire HD 10 Plus.
