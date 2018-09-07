Amazon launches Fire HD 8 (2018) with Alexa support and Fire OS 6 and more

Amazon has announced its 8th generation Fire HD 8 for 2018. The new model comes with an almost similar specification to the previous Fire HD 8. But there is a difference in the new variant, the Fire HD 8 2018, comes with Alexa hands-free support which lets you ask Alexa to play a song, pause a movie, make a video call to your friend or family and much more. All you need to know about the new Fire HD 8.

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2018) specifications

Amazon Fire HD 8 2018 comes with an 8-inch IPS display with the resolution of 1280×800 pixels at a pixel density of 189 PPI. Under the hood, the tablet is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core processor clubbed with 1.5GB of RAM, 16GB (9.8GB available to user) or 32GB (23.8GB available to user) of onboard storage, you can also expand the memory up to 400GB via microSD card.

On the optical front, the Fire HD 8 sport a single camera module on the rear with 2MP rear camera sensor along with an LED flash. On the front, the tablet houses a 2-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling.

On the connectivity part, the Fire HD 8 offers Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth with support for A2DP, USB 2.0, 3.5 mm stereo jack, Built-in microphone and integrated stereo speakers with Dolby Audio. The dimension of the phone is 214 x 128 x 9.7mm and it weighs around 363 grams. It also comes with Accelerometer and ambient light sensor.

The company claims that Fire HD 8 2018 is capable of delivering battery life of up to 10 hours with a single charge. The new Fire HD 8 comes in black, marine blue, Punch Red, Canary Yellow. It comes with a price tag of $79.99 for 16GB of storage and 32GB version costs $109.99. The device will be available for pre-order and the shipping will start on October 4 in the U.S.