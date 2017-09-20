Amazon launches its first tablet with Alexa hands-free

Amazon has just unveiled its Fire HD 10 tablet for the consumers. What's new about this device? Well, the company has said that the new tablet comes with higher screen resolution, more storage, and battery life. However, the main highlight of this tablet is that it also comes with hands-free Alexa support.

With this launch, Amazon seems to have stormed into the voice-controlled gadget game where a Fire tablet has now become an Echo device.

Commenting on the launch, Kevin Keith, General Manager, Amazon Devices said, "For less than £150, the all-new Fire HD 10 offers a beautiful 1080p Full HD display, plus faster performance, more storage, and up to 10 hours of battery life."

He added, "We're also excited to introduce Alexa hands-free for the first time on a Fire tablet. Now, you can ask Alexa to control video playback, show you your calendar, dim the lights, and much more-all without lifting a finger."

Priced at approximately Rs. 12,961 the all-new Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet is already available for pre-order via the company's website. As per the official listing Fire HD 10 tablet will start shipping October 11.

Fire HD 10 Specifications Fire HD 10 features a brilliant 10.1-inch 1080p Full HD display (1920 x 1200) with over 2 million pixels (224 ppi). The tablet is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core (MediaTek) processor and the company claims that it is now up to 30 percent faster thanks to 2x the RAM over the previous model. The company has stated, "Two 1.8 GHz cores and two 1.4 GHz cores run simultaneously, delivering quick app launches, smooth games and videos, and great overall performance." The new tablet comes with 2GB of RAM and is available in 32GB and 64GB storage models. The tablet also comes with expandable storage support for up to 256GB via microSD card. Cameras, Battery and Software There's a 2-megapixel rear camera and a 0.3-megapixel front camera. The company claims that the tablet will offer up to 10 hours of battery life. The tablet also sports dual stereo speakers powered by Dolby Atmos audio and it runs on the latest version of Fire OS. Other Features Interestingly, Amazon marketing the tablet saying that the new Fire HD 10 is more durable than the iPad Pro 10.5-inch. As per the details on the company's website it reads, "As measured in tumble tests, Fire HD 10 is more durable than the latest iPad Pro 10.5-inch and costs hundreds of dollars less." Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, USB 2.0, 3.5 mm audio port, microSD card slot and built-in Bluetooth with support for A2DP compatible stereo headphones, microphone, and LE accessories support. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer and ambient light sensor. The tablet comes in Black, Marine Blue or Punch Red color options.