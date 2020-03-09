Apple Announces Free iPad Air Service Program For Blank Screen Issue News oi-Karan Sharma

On March 6, Apple announced a repair program for its 2019 iPad Air models which are facing blank screen issue. The company has launched this program to resolve the issue faced by a wide range of users. According to the reports, some users also claimed that their iPad Air display has permanently stopped working.

The report suggests that the 3rd generation iPad Air service program for blank screen issue will cover all the iPad Air models which are manufactured between March 2019 and October 2019.

"Affected devices were manufactured between March 2019 and October 2019. Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider will service eligible devices, free of charge," reads Apple support forum.

The company has mentioned on the announcement page that this program is only for iPad Air models and no other iPad models are part of this service program. According to the company, the users are facing this issue which is impacting displays of the units by going blank completely. Users have also suggested that they have witnessed brief flicker or flash on the screen.

The company has not mentioned the reason behind the issues. However, Apple does have noted that the number of impacted users is less.

How To Avail The Service Process

To avail the Apple iPad Air Service Program for Blank Screen issue first you have to check whether your tablet is eligible for this program of not.

You need to click on this link and sign in with your Apple ID to check the eligibility.

Once you are done with that then, you need to search for Apple Authorized Service Provider.

After that, you have to fix an appointment at the Apple Retail Store.

You can also arrange "mail-in service via the Apple Repair Center."

You can also walk into an authorized Apple service centre and tell them about the issue.

According to the official website, if your iPad Air is already damaged then it has to be repaired before the service which might be chargeable.

Source

Best Mobiles in India