Apple iPad (2019) Goes On Sale Starting At Rs. 29,900 In India: Price And Offers

Apple launched its latest iPad (2019) last month and now the device is up for grabs in India.. According to the company, the iPad (2019) will be up for sale on e-commerce websites Flipkart and Amazon India. Here are the details:

Apple iPad (2019) India Price

The iPad (2019) is up for sale in two variants -- one with Wi-Fi + Cellular and another with only Wi-Fi. The Wi-Fi-only model is listed at Rs. 29,900 for 32GB storage, whereas the 128GB storage model will cost you Rs. 37,900. On the other hand, the Wi-Fi + Cellular variant will start from Rs. 40,900 for 32GB and the 128GB storage model will cost Rs. 48,900. The Apple iPad (2019) is available in silver, Space Grey, and gold color options.

Meanwhile, Flipkart is offering an instant discount of 10 percent on SBI credit cards and 5 percent on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards. Consumers can also opt for the no-cost EMI options on both Flipkart and Amazon India. You can also exchange discount on Amazon and instant 10 percent discount with ICICI Bank debit credit card transaction.

iPad (2019) specifications

The newly launched Apple iPad (2019) flaunts a 10.2-inch Retina IPS display with a resolution of 2160x1620 pixels. Under the hood, the device is powered by Apple's A10 Fusion chipset with M10 cross processor.

As far as cameras are concerned, the iPad (2019) offers an 8MP rear camera with an f/2.4 aperture along with an LED flash. Upfront, it houses a 1.2MP camera for selfies and video calls. On the connectivity part, the iPad (2019) offers Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth v4.0.

