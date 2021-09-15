Apple iPad (9th Gen) With Improvements Launched Starting From Rs. 30,900 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Apple unveiled the Apple iPad (9th Gen) at the California Streaming event alongside the iPhone 13 series and Watch Series 7. The latest generation model features a 10.2-inch Retina Display with an improved ambient light sensor for TrueTone. It adjusts the screen content as per the color temperature of the room. There is a new A13 Bionic chip with enhanced performance, a plethora of new capabilities and more.

Apple iPad (9th Gen) Price And Availability

Apple iPad (9th Gen) comes in both Wi-Fi and Cellular models. The new iPad with 64GB Wi-Fi connectivity is priced starting from Rs. 30,900. The model with Wi-Fi + Cellular model is priced starting from Rs. 42,900. It supports Apple Pencil 1st Gen model priced at Rs. 8,500 and the Smart Keyboard for iPad is priced at Rs. 13,900. It supports various languages such as simplified Chinese, French, Japanese, German and Spanish.

The Apple iPad (9th Gen) is up for pre-order in select markets, including the US from today and it will be shipped from September 24. It has been launched in two color options - Silver and Space Grey and features 64GB and 256GB storage space.

Apple iPad (9th Gen) Features

The Apple iPad (9th Gen) makes use of a 10.2-inch Retina Display with TrueTone support. There is a new Apple A13 Bionic chipset with 20% faster CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine performance. It is touted to be 3x faster than the bestselling Chromebook models and 6x faster than bestselling Android tablets.

There is an upgraded 12MP ultra-wide camera sensor. The other aspects include support for Gigabit LTE, iPad OS 15 that supports Center Stage to detect people and move the frames to follow them. The Center Stage feature works with apps such as Zoom, FaceTime, and other video calling apps. The Touch ID sensor is embedded into the home button.

The iPad OS 15 introduces a new Home Screen design with integrated widgets. There is App Library, a system-wide fast note-taking capability with Quick Note, new features for ‌FaceTime‌ calls, a redesigned Safari experience, and new tools to reduce distractions among others.

