Apple iPad Air 5th Gen For Just Rs. 30,290 On Jio Mart News oi-Vivek

The 5th Gen Apple iPad Air is the most affordable Apple Silicon M1-powered product in the world. The company recently launched the 5th Gen iPad with the new Apple Silicon M1 for Rs. 54,900. On a good day, you should be able to get this new iPad for around Rs. 50,000. However, the tablet is now available for just Rs. 30,290 on Jio Mart.

Jio Mart has now listed the base model of the 5th Gen iPad Air with 64GB internal storage for just Rs. 30,290, which makes it as affordable as the base 9th Gen iPad. At this price, the 5th Gen iPad Air is a no-brainer deal, and probably the best tablet that money can buy.

New iPad Air For Just Rs. 30,290

As per the listing on the Jio Mark website and app, you can get the iPad Air, powered by the Apple Silicon M1 for just Rs. 30,290. However, there is a catch. If you want to get the iPad Air for Rs. 30,290, then you have to make an online payment, and the deal also seems to be limited to select pin-codes.

At the time of publishing this story, the iPad Air 5th Gen was not available for the asking price on my Pincode (Bengaluru). However, the device was indeed available for select pin-codes. Hence, the deal seems to be limited to select pin codes. Do note that, the aforementioned price is for the base model, while the high-end model is available at their regular prices.

Well Played @JioMart @JioMart_Support



Kasam se thoda free time Hota na tumhe Court me ghasitna chahiye aise bakloli ki wajah se. pic.twitter.com/0sOYh5pNrX — ᴛʀᴏʟʟɪɴɢ ɪꜱ ᴀɴ ᴀʀᴛ (@Trolling_isart) May 30, 2022

Some Orders Are Getting Cancelled

Many people on Twitter have claimed that they have successfully ordered the 5th Gen iPad for just Rs. 30,290. However, a lot of users are now reporting that their orders are getting canceled and they are receiving a refund. Hence, this could just be a listing issue, hence, Jio Mart might actually cancel all the orders.

If you are looking for an iPad on a budget, then you can consider this deal. If it goes well, you will get a powerful iPad for just Rs. 30,290, else, you will get a refund. In both cases, there is nothing that you will lose.

Best Mobiles in India