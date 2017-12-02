Apple to launch low-cost 9.7-inch iPad in 2018 priced around Rs. 25,000

The global tablet market has declined for 10 consecutive quarters until the first quarter of this year. In May, Apple claimed that it sold over 8.9 million units of iPad in the quarter that is less than the 10.2 million units of iPad sold in the same time period last year. As we are in the last quarter of the year, it is the 13th consecutive quarter that the sales of iPads are reducing in terms of number.

It looks like Apple is aggressive planning to increase the iPad sales be launching a budget iPad. According to a DigiTimes report, Apple is considering launching an updated 9.7-inch iPad that is priced as low as $259 (approx. Rs. 16,500) in 2018. The most affordable tablet from iPad is the entry-level 9.7-inch iPad launched in March this year priced at $329 (approx. Rs. 21,000). This model has similar specs as the iPad Air 2 and comes with a heavier and thicker enclosure.

Given that the starting price of 9.7-inch iPad in India is Rs. 28,900, we can expect the low-cost model alleged to be launched next year to cost somewhere around Rs. 25,000.

If the information revealed by the report turns out to be authentic, then the 2018's 9.7-inch iPad might cost around $259 making it $70 cheaper than the most affordable one that exists now. This way, Apple can attract the price-conscious consumers also to buy an iPad that will increase the shipment. Also, the report states that Apple is planning to expand the inexpensive iPad into the service and industrial sectors.

The same report tips that Apple is likely to outsource the production of the upcoming 9.7-inch iPad to Compal Electronics and the PCB orders will be given to Compeq and United Printed Circuit Board. However, there is no official confirmation from any of the companies mentioned here including Apple as well regarding the low-cost iPad in the making.