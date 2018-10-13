Apple might get rid 3.5 headphone jack on its upcoming iPad Pro 2018

Apple has recently launched its flagship smartphone for this year, and now the report comes out that the company's upcoming iPad Pro might be one of the thinnest devices in the portfolio of iPads. A leakster has posted on Twitter that the iPad Pro will come with the thickness of 5.9mm. Earlier he has also posted details about the iPhone XS and XR which turned to be true.

According to the Twitter user with the name ofCoinCoin, the upcoming iPad Pro will be just 5.9mm. This thickness of the iPad clearly means that the company will surely gonna remove the headphone jack from the device.

The estimate dimensions of 5.9mm for alleged iPad Pro is also shared by Slashleaks. The report suggests that the new iPad Pro will measure a thickness of 5.86mm.

The current iPad Pro with 10.5inch display comes with a measurement of 6.1mm thick, so we can expect a much thinner version from the upcoming iPad.

As per Slashleaks report, the upcoming iPad will also come in smaller versions with 7-inch wide and 9.7-inch tall. On the other hand, the larger model will be 8.5-inch wide and 11-inch tall.

Earlier it has been reported by KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Ku that the upcoming iPad Pro will also support TrueDepth camera technology and totally get rid of the home button and fingerprint scanner. According to him, Apple wants to offer a premium experience with the iPad Pro which is similar to iPhone X.

Kuo also specifically mentioned that this will be only available on iPad Pro and the other models will come with a normal home button.

If this turns out to be true then the iPad users will be able to unlock their devices with the help of Face ID. As we know Apple's TrueDepth camera comes with an infrared scanner which projects around 30,000 infrared dots to scan your face and unlock it in less than a second. The Face ID, on the other hand, will also allow users to make payments using the Apple Pay.