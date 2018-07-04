Apple's upcoming iPad might come with FaceID: Hints found in iOS 12

Steven Troughton-Smith a well-known developer has recently shared new evidence in the iOS 12 that suggests the inclusion of Face ID in the upcoming version of the iPad. He has found the traces of Face ID in the framework of the iOS 12, which is still in a beta version.

Smith has discovered an iPad-ready implementation of AvatarKit, the software framework that Apple's Animoji feature relies on.

Although, this is not an exciting development, Smit notes, "Animoji requires a True Depth camera for face tracking." This hints that Apple might be planning to include the Face ID technology in the upcoming iPad.

According to MacRumors, earlier the iPhone X firmware had included the AvatarKit framework. This framework requires a TrueDepth camera to perform real-time face tracking. Currently, the framework is only available on iPhone X. However, Apple has included the framework in the iOS 12 beta which indicates that an iPad is around the corner with similar hardware.

iOS 12 comes with tweaked iPad gesture, which is similar to the ones present in iPhone X. These point to a tablet with a notch design and a TrueDepth Camera without Home button. There are other reports, which also suggest that Apple is working on a high-end iPad for this year. This next-generation iPad is also expected to adopt many elements from the company's iPhone X.

What will you see in the next-gen iPad

The upcoming iPad is said to arrive with a slim design, faster processor, a custom-built GPU and TrueDepth camera with Face ID. Moreover, reports from a Taiwanese site, Economic Daily News suggests that Apple will introduce an iPad Pro with a display size of approximately 11 inches.

Talking precisely about the timeframe of the new iPad, Bloomberg report, the launch may happen sometime around September of 2018.

Earlier, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo from TF International Securities had also claimed that the iPad Pro would be launch sometime in the third quarter of 2018, which also tallies with the September launch, mentioned earlier.

While the features may be added for sure, there is a lot which we are not sure of about the upcoming iPad. All the above-mentioned details do come in a form of an educated guess and leaves enough room for non-accuracy of the details. So, it's better to take this information with the pinch of salt and wait for the official announcement.

