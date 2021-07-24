Just In
Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Top 10 Tablets To Buy At 45% Discount
The Flipkart Big Saving Days sale is slated from July 25 to July 29. Many attractive deals will kick start from midnight of today, thereby letting buyers avail discounts that they might have never seen before. Unsurprisingly, Flipkart has been revealing more attractive offers with the passage of time.
With the sale all set to debut tomorrow, here we take a look at the tablets that could be available at their lowest possible pricing ever. The e-commerce retailer is providing up to a 45% discount on tablets this time for those who are interested. Check out the discounts you can avail from here.
Lenovo Tab Ideapad Duet 3
Lenovo Tab Ideapad Duet 3 with Bluetooth keyboard and digital pen along with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage space can be purchased at 33% discount on Flipkart during the sale.
Lenovo Tab M10 HD
You can get your hands on the Lenovo Tab M10 HD at a discount of 37%. Notably, it comes in two variants with the high-end model with 4GB RAM can be purchased at 41% discount.
Apple iPad Pro 2021
Flipkart Big Saving Days sale lists both the Apple iPad Pro 2021 3rd and 5th generation models. These models will get lucrative discounts at the Flipkart sale.
Swipe New Slate 2
Get your hands on the Swipe New Slate 2 tablet with 2GB RAM or 3GB RAM options. There will be exchange discounts and up to 25% off on these tablet models.
Lenovo Tab M8 HD
Lenovo Tab M8 HD tablet is available at a discount of 28% on Flipkart. Also, there is up to Rs. 10,950 discount on exchanging an old tablet on the retailer.
Apple iPad Air
Apple iPad Air 4th generation model can be purchased alongside benefits including no-cost EMI payment, exchange discount and a lot more.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 LTE
You can buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 LTE at the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale that will debut tomorrow and avail 14%.
Acer One 10 T4-129L
If you are interested in an affordable tablet, then you can buy the Acer One 10 T4-129L via the forthcoming Flipkart sale at a considerable discount.
Huawei MatePad T8 LTE
During the upcoming Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, you can purchase the Huawei MatePad T8 LTE tablet at a notable discount along with benefits such as exchange discount and EMI offers.
Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab
Get a whopping 38% discount on the Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab that supports Google Assistant and get an exchange discount too.
