Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Amazon Listing Hints Imminent Launch

Samsung launched several products at its Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event including the Galaxy Tab S7 series comprising - the Galaxy Tab S7 and the Galaxy Tab S7+. Now, the company seems to be launching the Galaxy Tab S7 in India soon. However, it is still unknown whether the Galaxy Tab S7+ will be launched in India or not. The Galaxy Tab S7 is listed on Amazon India with the 'Notify Me' option, which hints at an imminent launch. The tablet comes in Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze, and Mystic Silver color variants.

However, the Amazon listing does not reveal the Indian price of the Galaxy Tab S7. The Galaxy Tab S7 comes with a price tag of EUR 699 (approx. Rs. 62,000) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant retails for EUR 779 (approx. Rs. 69,100).

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7: Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 comes with an 11-inch LTPS TFT WQXGA LCD display with a resolution of 2,560 x 1600 pixels. It supports a refresh rate of 120Hz. Under the hood, the tablet is powered by the Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

On the software front, the Galaxy Tab S7 runs on Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on top. It is fuelled by an 8,000 mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging technology.

Speaking of optics, the tablet has a dual rear camera which includes a 13MP primary sensor and another 5MP sensor. Upfront, it has an 8MP selfie shooter. The tablet features an S-Pen stylus with Wireless DeX support.

The tablet offers a quad-speaker and customers also get YouTube Premium subscription for four months. On the connectivity front, it supports 5G SA/NSA, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth, GPS, GLONASS, and USB Type-C port.

