Google Pixel C tablet is no longer available for purchase

Google has quietly removed the popular Android-based tablet Pixel C from the product list of its online store. This means you will no longer be able to buy the tablet.

"As is common when a device has been out for a few years, we're now retiring Pixel C and it is no longer available for sale. We are committed to updating and supporting it, including the recent update to Android 8.0, so customers can continue to get the best out of their device," Google was quoted as saying, as reported by CNET.

"Our newly-launched Google Pixelbook combines the best parts of a laptop and a tablet for those looking for a versatile device," added the search engine giant.

The Pixel C tablet was launched back in 2015 and it was a well-received device among customers. As of now, it is unclear if Google is done with making tablets. The good news is even though Google has stopped selling the Pixel C tablet, the company will continue to support and update the device.

What we do know is that Google definitely wants to focus more on the sales of the Pixelbook. Launched in October this year, the Pixelbook is the thinnest and lightest laptop to be launched by Google till date. It weighs in at 1.1kg and measures 10.33mm in thickness.

This new laptop can be turned into a tablet as it has rotatable hinges to spin it around 360 degrees. The 2-in-1 laptop from Google is integrated with AI software and hardware that makes the device capable of AI deep learning capability. Also, the laptop has the Google Assistant and can be accessed using the voice command "OK Google" or pressing the dedicated Assistant key.

The Google Pixelbook is offered in three variants with different processors, RAM, and storage capacities. The base one has an Intel Kaby Lake Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space. There is another variant with the same processor and RAM and 256GB storage capacity. The highest variant boasts of an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage capacity.