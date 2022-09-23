Google Pixel Tablet Key Specs Leak; Tensor SoC, 11-Inch Display and More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Google has confirmed that its next-generation flagship smartphones, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will go official on October 6. These smartphones will be accompanied by the company's first-ever smartwatch, the Pixel Watch. Now, it looks like Google is prepping a tablet allegedly dubbed Pixel Tablet, and the specifications of the device have emerged online.

The Google Pixel Tablet was at the Google I/O event in May and it is likely to be unveiled sometime in 2023. However, there is no official confirmation on the exact launch date of this tablet for now.

Google Pixel Tablet Specifications Emerge

The potential Google Pixel Tablet specifications were revealed by a developer Kuba Wojciechowski in collaboration with 91Mobiles. Reportedly, the developer has shared the key specifications of the upcoming tablet. The same developer also took to Twitter to share that this tablet from Google is under development and is said to be codenamed 'T6Pro' or 'tangorpro'.

It is speculated that this tablet could be launched in two storage options such as 128GB and 256GB and sport a 10.95-inch display and support for Google's USI 2.0 stylus support. The Google Pixel Tablet could arrive with connectivity options such as Wi-Fi 6. It is also said to be powered by the first-generation Google Tensor SoC. Furthermore, the report adds that the upcoming tablet might miss out on the GPS hardware or modem, a barometer, and a proximity sensor.

In addition to this, the Google Pixel Tablet is said to have entered into the engineering validation test (EVT) phase, which follows the prototyping phase. Some units of the tablet are claimed to be sent to India for this validation and certification, suggesting its imminent launch.

Last month, a report suggested that the Pixel Tablet could run on a 64-bit-only version of Android 13, which could reduce the memory usage on the device. Reportedly, this device is likely to miss the support for 32-bit applications. We can get to know the other details of the upcoming tablet in the coming weeks or months.

