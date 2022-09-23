Google Pixel Tablet To Have Two Storage Variants; Wi-Fi 6 Support, Design Details Revealed News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Google has been steadily expanding its hardware to include home security products, smartwatches, smartphones, and tablets. The Google I/O 2022 event confirmed that the brand would be launching a tab in 2023, giving us an idea of what to expect. A new leak talks about the possible design and specs of the upcoming Google Pixel tab.

According to developer Kuba Wojciechowski, the new Google Pixel tablets have entered the EVT (engineering validation test) phase, as reported by 91mobiles. To note, the EVT phase comes after the prototyping stage, indicating that Google has already finalized the design of the upcoming Pixel tab.

After the EVT phase, a device generally enters a design validation test before it enters mass production. The tipster states Google has shipped some Pixel tablets to India for EVT and certification. This also suggests the new Google Pixel tablets will arrive in India.

Google Pixel Tablet Features Tipped

Apart from this, the tipster also talks about the design and the possible specs of the upcoming Google Pixel tab. For one, he claims the new tablet will launch with 128GB and 256GB storage options. The Pixel tablet will allegedly flaunt a 10.95-inch display and support Wi-Fi 6.

What's more, he has also spotted first-party USI 2.0 stylus support. As a Google device, one can expect Android 13 OS for the Pixel tab. It was also rumored to include the first-gen Tensor processor. That said, the tipster states the upcoming Google Pixel tab won't feature sensors like GPS, hardware, modem, proximity, and barometer.

This brings us to a new Nest Hub tablet with dock support. The alleged Google Nest Hub hardware will feature a tab-like form factor with a detachable screen. If the tipster is to be believed, this Google Pixel tab could be meant for homes where it's connected to the home Wi-Fi network and works with the Nest Hub.

Presently, nothing has been confirmed yet. We'll know more in the coming months as the Pixel Tab launch approaches in 2023. Until then, it's best to take this report with a grain of salt.

