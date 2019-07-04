Honor Pad 5 Flipkart Sale Starts In India – Price , Launch Offers And Specifications News oi-Karan Sharma

In June Honor launched its latest pair of tablets - the Honor Pad 5 which was launched in two display sizes one with 8-inch and another with 10.1-inch display. Now the company has made both the devices up for sale in India via e-commerce website Flipkart. The Honor Pad 5 comes with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/ 64GB storage respectively. If you are also interested in buying this device so here are the offers which you should consider before making your purchase.

Honor Pad 5 Price And Sale Offers

The Honor Pad 5 with 8-inch screen with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is up for sale at Rs 15,499 and the 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM will cost you Rs 17,499 via Flipkart. The 10-inch model with 3GB RAM +32GB ROM is up for Rs 16,999 and the 4GB RAM with the 64GB model will cost you Rs 18,999.

Apart from the normal pricing, the e-commerce giant is also offering no-cost EMI option for 3 to 6 months on the device. Buyers will also receive an additional discount of Rs 500 on the exchange value of their old smartphone or tablet. Axis Bank Buzz credit card holder will receive an extra discount of 10 per cent on their purchase. Moreover, the company is also proving a discount of Rs 500 on the net amount if you are playing online.

Honor Pad 5 Specifications

The Honor Pad 5 with 8-inch model sports an 8-inch full-HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels. Under the hood, the tablet is powered by Kirin 710 SoC, clubbed with 3GB/4GB RAM with 32GB/64GB storage. If that is not enough then you can also expand up to 512GB via microSD card.

On the other hand the 10-inch model obvious features a 10.1-inch full HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixel. The tablet is powered by Honor's Kirin 659 SoC clubbed with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage.

Both the variant sports an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the back and 2-megapixel camera at the front for selfies and video calls. Both the tablets are fuelled by a 5,100mAh battery and run on Magic UI 2.0 based on Android Pie.

