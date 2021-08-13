Honor Tab V7 Pro With 120Hz Display, 7,250mAh Battery Announced: Specifications, Price News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Honor Tab V7 Pro has gone official alongside the Honor Magic 3 series smartphones and the Watch GS 3 Smartwatch. The tablet is packed with flagship-grade features including a 120Hz display, a large battery, 256GB onboard storage, and much more. The Honor Tab V7 Pro comes in the both Wi-Fi and 5G variants.

Honor Tab V7 Pro And Availability

The price of the Honor Tab V7 Pro (Wi-Fi) starts at CNY 2,599 (around Rs. 29,800) for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, CNY 2,799 (around Rs. 32,100) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, and CNY 3,299 (around Rs. 37,800) for the high-end 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM option.

On the other hand, the 5G variant of the tablet will cost CNY 3,699 (around Rs. 42,380) for the sole 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM option. The Honor Tab V7 Pro comes in in Dawn Blue, Gold, and Titanium Silver color variants and will go on sale in China starting August 19.

Honor Tab V7 Pro Features

The Honor Tab V7 Pro has an 11-inch LCD panel that offers 2560 x 1600 pixels resolution, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The tablet measures 7.25mm in thickness and weighs 485 grams. It runs MagicUI 5.0 based on Android 11 and packs a 7,250 mAh battery with 22.5W charging support.

Under its hood, the tablet gets its power from the octa-core MediaTek Kompanio 1300T SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage. The camera sensors on the Honor Tab V7 Pro include a 13MP primary camera and a 2MP macro shooter.

It also supports a 7-layer cooling system for heat dissipation, the Magic Pencil 2 stylus, and a keyboard case. Connectivity features include quad speakers, dual SIM, Wi-Fi 6, 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, and a USB-C port for charging.

How About Competition?

The Honor Tab V7 Pro is offering all premium range features at an affordable price tag. The tablet can be a great competitor to the recently launched Mi Pad 5 Pro which comes at an almost similar price tag. One of the plus points of the Mi Pad 5 Pro 5G variant has 50MP dual rear cameras. Additionally, there are no details regarding the global availability of the Honor Tab V7 Pro at this moment.

