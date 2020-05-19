Honor Tablet V6 5G With 2K Display, Magic Pencil Stylus Support Officially Announced News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Honor has launched a new tablet called V6 in China. This is the first 5G tablet that the company has announced for the masses and packs some high-end hardware. Amongst its highlight features are the Kirin 985 processor, a 2K display, and support for Magic Pencil Stylus. Here is all you need to know about the latest Honor 5G tablet:

Honor Tablet V6 5G Full Specifications

The Honor Tablet V6 5G is launched with a 10.4-inch IPS LCD display which features 2000 x 1200 pixels resolution. The display delivers a screen-to-body ratio of 84 percent. Honor has equipped the new 5G tablet with a single front and rear camera module. At the rear, the tablet accommodates a 13MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture.

Upfront, the device employs an 8MP camera which has an f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video calling. At its core, the device comprises the HiSilicon Kirin 985 processor. It is announced in a single 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. It also supports up to 512GB microSD card for storage expansion.

Software-side is handled by Android 10 OS and the tablet will come pre-installed with the in-house Magic UI 3.0 interface. Besides the 5G connectivity, the device also offers Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity and has a USB Type-C port as well.

Honor has not yet revealed how much will the V6 5G tablet will cost, nor did the company has announced its availability details for the remaining markets like India and others. But, we can expect the company to announce its launch details for other markets as well sometimes soon.

Just to recap, the company is also gearing up to bring a new mid-range smartphone series dubbed 'X'. At the launch event scheduled for tomorrow, the company is expected to introduce the Honor X10 5G and the Honor 5G Pro. We will be updating you with the pricing and specifications details of the upcoming series following the official announcement.

