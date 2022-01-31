Just In
HP 11-Inch Tablet With Rotating Camera Goes Official; Price & Full Specifications
HP's 11-inch tablet has finally gone official in the US. The tablet was originally launched back in September last year and was supposed to go on sale in December. The key highlight of the HP's tablet is its rotating camera. Other features include a physical fingerprint sensor, Intel processor, and much more.
HP Tablet Key Features
In terms of features, the HP tablet is powered by the Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor which is paired with 6W TDP, four cores, a 3.3 GHz CPU boost clock speed, and the Jasper Lake 32 EU Intel UHD Graphics card. The tablet will be available in a single 4G RAM and 128GB of memory configuration. It also comes with an optional keyboard and runs on Windows 11 Home in S mode.
Upfront, the tablet has an 11-inch display with 2160 x 1440 screen resolution, 84.6% screen-to-body ratio, and 100% sRGB color gamut. The physical fingerprint sensor of the tablet is embedded under the power button. For connectivity, the tablet supports a USB-C port, built-in microphone, and headphone jack. In terms of optics, the HP tablet features a 13MP rear camera sensor that can also work as the front-facing sensor.
HP Tablet Price & Where To Buy
The HP tablet is currently up for grabs at Best Buy in the US. The tablet will cost $499 (around Rs. 37,422), while it is priced at $599 (around Rs. 44,921) including the keyboard accessory. However, the keyboard does not have backlighting. It comes in a single Natural Silver color option.
HP Tablet India Launch
As of now, there is no info on whether the brand has any plan to bring the tablet to the country. If it will come to India, we expect the tab will be a great competitor for other premium tablets from brands like Samsung, Lenovo, and so on.
The rotating camera and the Intel processor will be the plus points for the HP tablet, while Samsung usually uses Snapdragon chip for its tablets. For instance, the upcoming Galaxy S8 series is said to be powered by the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip.
