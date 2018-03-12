HP introduces "Made for India" Pro8 tablet with Aadhaar integration and more

HP Inc. India today has introduced a range of 'Made for India' devices to help digital delivery of services and benefits - in line with the Government's Digital India vision. This specially designed range of HP Tablets with voice is aimed at supporting financial inclusion, monitoring subsidy distribution through Aadhar authentication and delivering other benefits of government schemes.

Dubbed as HP Pro8 range, the device has been specially designed for rugged Indian field conditions. The Pro8 tablet range comprises of an 8-inch tablet, which comes with host of customizable features that will allow the delivery of services such as - financial inclusion and benefit schemes, efficient delivery of subsidized food products under the Public Distribution System, comprehensive monitoring of various healthcare initiatives and many other flagship programmes run by Central and State governments.

To ensure reliable and secure operation under varying Indian conditions -the devices have been designed by HP's Digital India Unit with specific inputs from public and private sector customers. As a result, the devices feature sunlight readable screen for outdoor usage, a large battery for uninterrupted operation in the field, and a rugged, dust and water resistant build. In addition, the devices support regional Indian languages for ease of use.

Speaking at the launch Sumeer Chandra, Managing Director, HP Inc. India said, "The Government of India is undertaking a massive digital push towards India's transformation. As a long standing partner in India's digital journey, we take this opportunity to provide solutions that can solve real life problems for citizens of India. With these Made for India devices, our aim is to offer efficient end-point solutions to enable various flagship schemes for direct benefit transfer, financial Inclusion, and healthcare."

Pro8 Tablets' Made for India features a host of customizable configuration that includes 15 hours of battery life for working in power deficient regions, iris and fingerprint scanner for Aadhar based authentication, thermal printer and Magnetic Strip Reader for financial transactions, Bar code scanner for inventory management.

As for the specifications of HP Pro8, the device features runs on Android OS 'Marshmallow, quad-core MediaTek 8735 processor, 2GB RAM, 16 GB onboard storage which is expandable up to 64 GB, 4G LTE connectivity with Bluetooth, micro-USB, 6000mAh high-capacity battery and more.

The HP Pro8 Tablet range will be available in various form factors, starting at Rs. 18,374 depending on the features and customizations specified. The range can also be offered under the Device-as-a-Service Model. "They will be supported on site by HP's extensive customer support network across the country, along with an optional 3 years onsite warranty. In addition, the devices can come with preloaded apps to support various functionalities," the company said in a media release.

However, apart from governments and public sector, HP is also looking to serve the enterprise mobility Market with the Pro8 range. It aims to partner with other stakeholders delivering Digital India and end-to-end mobility solutions.