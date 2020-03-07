Huawei Launches MediaPad M5 Lite 4GB RAM Variant With Free Bluetooth Headphones News oi-Karan Sharma

Huawei launched its latest MediaPad M5 Lite tablet in the Indian market. The company has also announced that the device will be up for pre-orders starting from March 6, 12 AM via Flipkart. The newly launched tablet will also be available for sale via Croma stores and other offline retailers starting from March 13, 2020.

Under the launch offer, the company is providing free Huawei Sport Bluetooth headphones lite worth of Rs. 3,999 to the first 500 customers who book the table between March 6 and March 13, 2020. Do note that the first sale of the MediaPad M5 Lite 10 will kick off at 12 AM on March 13.

Back in 2019, the Huawei launched its MediaPad M5 lite along with a new M-Pen lite stylus. Now, the company has launched the new variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB built-in storage in Space Grey color. The newly launched tablet packs quad-speakers which are developed by Harman Kardon "golden ear" acoustic engineering team.

Huawei MediaPad M5 lite Specifications

The newly launch MediaPad M5 lite flaunts a 10.1-inch Full HD 2.5D curved glass display with a resolution of 1920×1200 resolution. Under the hood, the tablet is backed by the HiSilicon Kirin 659 processor with ARM Mali-T830 MP2 GPU. It is backed by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. You can also expand the storage up to 512GB via microSD card.

On the optical front, the MediaPad M5 lite offers an 8MP autofocus rear camera with an aperture of f/2.0 along with an LED flash. Upfront, the device sports an 8MP camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calling.

On the connectivity part, the device offers 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS, and USB Type-C. It also sports a fingerprint scanner embedded on the home button. The MediaPad M5 lite is fuelled by a 7500 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Huawei MediaPad M5 lite Price

The Huawei MediaPad M5 lite is launched with a price tag of Rs. 22,990. It will be up for sale via e-commerce site Flipkart, Croma and selected retail stores.

