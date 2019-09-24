Huawei Launches MediaPad M5 Lite M-Pen Enabled Tablet In India For Rs. 21,990 News oi-Karan Sharma

Huawei India announces the launch of its latest tablet, Huawei MediaPad M5 lite. With this launch, Huawei also features the new HUAWEI M-Pen lite stylus. According to the company, the MediaPad M5 lite will be exclusively available on e-commerce site Flipkart, starting from September 29, 2019. The tablet comes with a price tag of Rs. 21,990. Here are more details:

Huawei MediaPad M5 Specifications

The tablet boasts of a 10.1-inch Full HD IPS display with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels and an aspect ratio of 16:10. It also comes equipped with ClariVu 5.0 technology which is capable of adjusting the contrast and color saturation based on intelligent algorithms for both video and images.

On the audio front, Huawei MediaPad M5 lite sports Harman Kardon quad speakers. Under the hood, the device is powered by 8-core Kirin 960 processor. On the software front, it will run on Android 9 Pie on top of EMUI 8.0. The M5 lite is fuelled with a 7,500 mAh non-removable battery along with Huawei QuickCharge technology. The company claims it is capable of charging the tablet fully in three hours.

The MediaPad M5 lite is backed by a 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of internal storage respectively. It can be expandable up to 256GB via microSD card.

On the optical front, the tablet offers an 8MP single rear camera along with an LED flash. Upfront, it offers the same 8MP camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

The M-Pen lite stylus comes in a metal body with 2,048 layers of pressure sensitivity. The newly launched tablet also offers parental control feature which allows them to set limits for children's usage.

Huawei MediaPad M5 lite also offers 5 eye-comfort modes to protect a child's eyesight: Optimal Distance Reminder when the M5 lite is less than 25cm from the face, Posture Guidance which will remind children to not use the tablet when lying down. It also packs Blue Ray filter and Usage Time Control.

