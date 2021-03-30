Huawei MatePad Pro 2 With HarmonyOS Listed On TENAA; Is It Coming To India? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Huawei is expected to bring the successor of the MatePad Pro soon, dubbed as the MatePad Pro 2. The tablet already visited the 3C certification and now, it has been spotted on TENAA. Besides, some features of the MatePad Pro 2 have also leaked online. The upcoming MatePad Pro 2 with model number WGR-AN19 has been listed on TENAA. As per the listing, the tablet will come with SA/NSA 5G connectivity support.

The TENAA listing also reveals that the MatePad Pro 2 will run HarmonyOS which was released last year. Even, tipster Digital Chat Station claimed it will be the first device to run HarmonyOS. The upcoming tablet will compete with the Samsung S-series tablet.

Huawei MatePad Pro 2: What To Expect?

In terms of specifications, the MatePad Pro 2 is said to run the HiSilicon Kirin 9000 SoC. The tablet is also expected to come in two variants, one with a 12.2-inch and other one with a 12.6-inch display. Further, it might sport an OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.

On the other hand, the 3C listing revealed that the MatePad Pro 2 will pack 40W fast-charging support. As of now, we have been able to gather this much information about the upcoming Huawei MatePad Pro 2. However, we can expect to get more details in the coming days.

To recall, the predecessor Huawei MatePad Pro has a smaller 10.4-inch IPS LCD display with a screen resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels. The Huawei MatePad Pro comes with the HiSilicon Kirin 990 chipset and runs on Android 10 OS with EMUI 10 skin on top. Furthermore, the tablet offers a 7,250 mAh battery that supports 27W Wireless charging and up to 7.5W reverse wireless charging. In terms of optics, the tablet has a single 13MP rear and an 8MP selfie camera. Lastly, the tablet also comes with the Smart Keyboard and M-Pencil stylus. We can expect the same from the upcoming Huawei MatePad Pro 2 as well.

As of now, we can't comment on the availability of the MatePad Pro 2 in India. As ​the predecessor MatePad Pro did not launch in the country. Currently, the MatePad T8 is the latest tablet in India from Huawei which was launched last year, starting at Rs. 9,999.

