Huawei MatePad Pro With 5G Support, Slim Bezels, M-Pencil Announced News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

At the big event for the year, Huawei unveiled a stunning tablet dubbed MatePad Pro for the global markets. Well, it is a tablet with a keyboard folio and a stylus making it a clone to the iPad Pro. The Huawei MatePad Pro is said to be the company's biggest launch in the premium tablet range after having witnessed success in the entry-level tablet segment for a while.

The Huawei MatePad Pro is not a completely new device. It was unveiled in its home country China back in late 2019 without any word regarding its global availability. Both the Chinese and global iterations of the tablet seem to be identical except for the 5G support in the latter. This makes the MatePad Pro one of the first 5G tablets in the world.

Huawei MatePad Pro Details

Huawei MatePad Pro flaunts a 10.8-inch AMOLED display, which is similar to that of the iPad Pro. And, there is a magnesium alloy frame with curved corners. It comes with both cellular and Wi-Fi antennae molded to the frame with no noticeable antenna lines. The device flaunts an 8MP sensor at the front within a punch-hole cutout and a 13MP sensor at its rear.

The MatePad Pro has a screen-to-body ratio of 90%, thanks to the punch-hole cutout that keeps the bezels thin. The screen has a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels. Huawei has introduced a slew of optional accessories including the M-Pencil stylus and a detachable keyboard stand cover. It runs Android 10 topped with the company's custom skin EMUI 10.

Talking about hardware, the MatePad Pro is powered by a Kirin 990 5G SoC with a 5G modem teamed up with 6GB or 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage space. A 7250mAh battery powers the smartphone along with up to 27W wireless charging support. The tablet comes with reverse-charging support, which compatible charges devices at 7.5W.

MatePad Pro Software

The Huawei tablet features a new 'app multiplier' feature that lets users run two versions of different core apps such as a web browser in the landscape mode. The proportion of the screen dedicated to the apps can be adjusted. Essentially, it is the same as the standard Google Play certified tablet except for an official or direct access to the Google Play Store.

Huawei MatePad Pro Price

Huawei MatePad Pro Wi-Fi version with 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM is priced at €549 (approx. Rs. 42,700). On the other hand, the Wi-Fi version of the tablet with M-Pencil stylus, 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM is priced at €749 (approx. Rs. 58,400).

The MatePad Pro LTE variant sans the M-Pencil is priced at €599 (approx. Rs. 46,700) and the high-end variant with the M-Pencil is priced at €699 (approx. Rs. 54,500). This will be a 5G variant of the MatePad Pro priced at €799 (approx. Rs. 62,500). While the Wi-Fi and LTE variants will be available in April, there is no word regarding that of the 5G variant.

Best Mobiles in India