Huawei MatePad T 10 Kids Edition With Stylus Pen Launched: Price Set At Rs. 13,876

Huawei has announced an Android tablet aimed at kids. The latest MatePad T 10 Kids Edition shares similar features as the MatePad T 10 which was launched last year. The tablets will first be available for purchase in Indonesia. There is no info regarding the availability of other regions at this moment. Features include the Hisilicon Kirin 710A chipset, a larger display, Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, and much more.

Huawei MatePad T 10 Kids Edition: What's New?

Features like a bright removable cover made using food-grade silicone and a kickstand that will help to keep the tablet upright while watching a video prove that this one is really made for kids. The MatePad T 10 Kids Edition also offer a stylus pen and Content Management features to keep the tablet kid-friendly.

The brand is also offering a free one-year subscription to Azoomee which offers age-appropriate puzzles, games, and inspirational videos. Other features of the tablet include a 9.7-inch IPS LCD display with a screen resolution of 1,280 x 800 pixels and 156 ppi pixel density.

The Hisilicon Kirin 710A chipset is paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB/ 32GB storage options that also supports a microSD slot for storage expansion. The MatePad T 10 Kids Edition runs EMUI 10.1 based Android 10 and a 5,100mAh battery fuels the tablet that charges via a USB-C port. The camera department is handled by a single 5MP rear camera with support for 1080p video recording and there is a 2MP selfie camera.

Huawei MatePad T 10 Kids Edition Price And Competition

As far as price is concerned, the Huawei MatePad T 10 Kids Edition will cost IDR 2,900,000 (around Rs. 13,876) and is already up for pre-order in Indonesia. At this moment, we cannot surely tell whether the tablet will arrive in India, as the original MatePad T 10 is yet to be announced in the country.

However, if it comes to India, the kid-centric features will be its best-selling points. Besides, the tablet is expected to beat the affordable tablets from brands like Samsung and Lava. Getting a larger display and unique design is quite tough in this range.

