Huawei MatePad T8 India Launch Teased: What We Know News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Huawei seems to be preparing to launch new products in India. Although the company has not announced the name of the product, the teaser looks like it will be a tablet named - MatePad T8.

The company shared the teaser via its Twitter handle, indicating that it is going to bring the Huawei MatePad T8 to India soon. The teaser does not reveal the name directly but the shared crossword puzzle confirms the product name. The name of the product is indicated by some features including metal body, long battery, an octa-core processor, elegant looks, and more.

Huawei MatePad T8: Features

To recap, the Huawei MatePad T8 was launched in Europe in May. The metal body of the tablet measures 8-inch which offers a resolution of 1,200 x 800 pixels and an 80% screen-to-body ratio. The tablet gets power from the MediaTek MTK8768 SoC chipset coupled to 2GB of RAM. The tablet was launched in Europe in two storage variants including 16GB and 32GB and the storage can be expanded via a microSD slot.

On the software front, the Huawei MatePad T8 runs on EMUI 10.0.1 based on Android 10. For cameras, it comes with a 5MP single camera with an f/2.2 aperture at the backside. Upfront, it features 2MP selfie shooter.

It packs a 5,100 mAh battery with 5W charging support. The company claims to offer 12 hours of video playback and 12 hours of internet use. For connectivity, the tablet supports LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, micro USB and 3.5mm audio jack. It measures 199.7 x 121.1 x 8.55 mm dimensions and weighs 310 grams.

The tablet is available for purchase in Europe in a single Deep-Sea Blue color option with a price tag of 500 Romanian Leu (approx. Rs. 9,200). It is hoped that the company will also announce the launch date soon.

Best Mobiles in India