Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10 Goes Official In India At Rs. 22,999

Huawei has launched a new tablet dubbed MediaPad M5 Lite 10 in India. The premium tablet comes equipped with an FHD+ display and support for M-Pen stylus. Here is everything you need to know about the latest Huawei tablet:

Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10 Specifications And Features

The Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10 is launched with a 10.1-inch display panel that offers an FHD resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels. The bezels surrounding the display are considerably thick and the tablet has 7.7mm thickness and weighs around 475 gms. Also, the tablet comes with quad-speakers with Harmon Kardon tuned audio.

The tablet is equipped with a single front and rear camera, Upfront it has an 8MP snapper for selfies and video calls, while at the rear there is also an 8MP sensor. Notably, the front camera comes with fixed focus support; however, the rear camera supports autofocus.

Driving the Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10 is the in-house octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 659 processor. This mid-range chipset is accompanied by 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The software side is taken off by dated Android 8.0 Oreo which is wrapped around EMUI 8.0 skin.

The device also supports M-Pen lite stylus. However, the product page doesn't reveal whether stylus ships with the retail box or not. The tablet packs a 7,500 mAh battery which the company claims to deliver 13 hours of video playback. The battery supports 18W fast charging.

Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10 Price And Availability

The Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10 is announced at Rs. 22,999. The tablet can be purchased from Flipkart, Croma, and other retail stores. The tablet will go up for pre-order starting March 6, 2020, India. The company will also offer some offers on the purchase.

