Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite Android Tablet To Launch During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Huawei is all set to launch a new tablet - the MediaPad M5 Lite in India. The information comes just after the company launched the Mate 30 series in Munich, Germany. The upcoming Android tablet's launch has been tipped a couple of times in the past and now its online availability has been confirmed. Following are the details:

Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite Availability Details:

The Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite will be made available during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale that commences on September 29, 2019. The tablet has been spotted on the Flipkart Big Billion Days Special page. Notably, the Lenovo K10 Note Plus' launch is also tipped similarly on Flipkart.

Huawei has not confirmed the official launch date. However, with the teaser page going live, it is expected to arrive on the first day of the sale, i.e, September 29. Notably, this is not a new tablet; the MediaPad M5 Lite was first introduced last year but is entering the Indian market now.

Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite Specifications:

The tablet sports a 10.1-inch LCD panel that offers 16:10 aspect ratio and 1200 x 1920 pixels resolution. One of the notable features is the support for the stylus which Huawei calls as M-Pen. The stylus comes with 2,048 levels of pressure sensitivity.

Powering the tablet is an in-house mid-range octa-core Kirin 659 SoC. Accompanying the processor is 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB expandable storage (up to 256GB). It runs on Android Oreo with EMUI 8.0 skin which is a dated UI.

For imaging, it offers an 8MP lens both at the rear and at the front. The tablet packs Harmon Kardon speakers backed with Histen 5.0 sound system that enhances media consumption experience.

In terms of connectivity, it offers a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. For security, the tablet features a fingerprint scanner. The MediaPad M5 Lite is powered by a 7,500 mAh battery.

