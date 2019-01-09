Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite with quad speaker setup officially launched for Rs 21,000

Huawei has launched a new mid-tier Android tablet at CES 2019 in Las Vegas. The Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite is the latest mid-tier tablet from the company. Here are the complete details on the Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite.

Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite price and availability

The Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite retails for $299 (Rs 21,000) in the USA. The table will be available by the end of January 2019. As of now, there is no information on the price or the availability of the MediaPad M5 Lite in India.

Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite features and specifications

The Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite is an affordable iteration of the Huawei MediaPad M5 with a premium design with full metal unibody construction.

The tablet computer has a 10.1-inch IPS grade display with a resolution of 1920 x 1200p resolution with 16:9 aspect ratio. The tablet is powered by Huawei's own Kirin 659 Octa-core processor with 3/4 GB of RAM and 32/64 GB of internal storage with an option for additional storage expansion.

The tablet has a quad speaker setup with a fine-tuned sound signature from Harmon Kardon and Huawei Histen 5.0 sound system to deliver 3D surround sound. The tablet has an 8 MP primary camera and an 8 MP selfie camera with 1080p video recording capability.

The Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite retail package comes with an M-Pen Lite stylus (depends on the market), which can offer up to 2,048-levels of pressure. The tablet beholds a big 7500 mAh Li-ion battery, which can easily last a day on a single charge even with continues usage and also supports 10W fast charging via USB type C port.

On the software front, the device runs on Android 8 Oreo with EMUI 8 skin on top. The tablet does offer a unique UI for kids (Kids Corner), which can be enabled via the settings menu. All in all, the Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite seems like a good Android tablet with a lot of features, especially for those who like to consume multimedia content.