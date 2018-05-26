Huawei patents for a water-resistant MediaPad M5

Huawei seems to be working on a new tablet with model number d-02k. A new patent has been spotted with the equipment name "Huawei Mediapad M5 wp." The new patent also suggests that the device might be a water-resistant variant of the MediaPad M5.

According to a newly sighted FCC approval and recent reports speculating that the "wp" stands for "WaterPlay" branded device. For people who aren't aware, WaterPlay is a designation that the company places on its water-resistant products. While there isn't much known about the device, it would be interesting to see what the new device brings to the table.

If the speculations are to be believed, the device is expected to sport an 8-inch display. It is said to run the latest Android and will be powered by a Kirin 960 SoC. The smaller of the two Huawei MediaPad M5 devices ships with 4GB of RAM and three different storage sizes - 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB. It wouldn't make sense if the WaterPlay edition would ship with a smaller range of options and less RAM.

We can expect minimum 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage. Apart from that, the MediaPad M5 is backed by a 5100mAh battery. So the WaterPlay edition could have the same battery reservoir.

As noted in previous reports, the tablet is shown with a Harman/Kardon branding at the back and a dual-camera setup, too. The feature is seen on the original MediaPad M5 as well. Well, this goes without saying but not all patents make it to production. So, we request you to take this piece of information with a pinch of salt.

Huawei has also reportedly started developing its own alternative to Android, reports South China Morning Post.

Huawei hasn't lost its license to use Android, but another Chinese smartphone maker ZTE has almost lost it. This is forcing other firms in China to come forward and built something of their own, considering the growing tension between China and the US. Android is currently the most used mobile platform in the world, but other companies have been working to develop their own operating systems for the past few years.

Samsung has shelled out a good amount of cash and R&D on its Tizen platform, though it hasn't appeared on all Samsung phones, and now reports suggest Huawei is on a similar path.