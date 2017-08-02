iPads score year over year sales growth in 2016-17

Apple has reported a year on year sales growth on iPads, giving the brand a steady growth in an uneventful period of time right before the launch of upcoming iPhones especially after the company's direct rival Samsung doubling up the sales records for its latest flagship Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 plus.

Apple released its earnings for the third quarter of 2017 and the numbers suggest otherwise. Cupertino-based tech giant reported that it earned $45.4 billion in revenue in last three months which is surprising enough. Moreover, Apple is looking at a trillion dollar figure once its 2017 flagships are released.

It has sold 41 million iPhones over the year with growth of 1.5 percent which does not sound too impressive. However, iPads are keeping the business steady with 11.4 million units sold since August 2016.

The iPad units sold out are far less than the iPhones but the growth in stock clearance is pretty impressive. Apple stated that it has seen a 15 percent growth in iPad sales which is by far the most impressive figure for the gizmo.

Apple has reported a year on year sales growth for iPad which is expected to increase even further by next year. iOS 11 will roll out soon and it has some gaudy upgrades for the iPads. With the latest OS iPads can be used with an interface similar to MacBooks.

Whether or not this device will sustain a growth rate will only be uncovered with time. However, it is interesting to find out that Apple's one of the most underrated piece of tech is finally getting a well-deserved market.