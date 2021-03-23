Lava Magnum XL, Ivory, Aura Tablets Running Android For Students Launched In India News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Lava has been trying to revive its smartphone sales in India. The company is trying a new attempt to make a foothold in the industry with three new tablets. The Lava Magnum XL, Lava Ivory, and Lava Aura Android tablets have arrived in the Indian market. The new tabs aim to provide a digital platform for students.

Lava Magnum XL, Lava Ivory, Lava Aura Price, Availablity In India

The new Lava tabs are priced under Rs. 16,000 and are available on Flipkart. Starting with the premium of the lot - the Lava Magnum XL. This one costs Rs. 15,499, but is available for a discount of Rs. 11,999 on Flipkart. The middle Lava Aura is priced at Rs. 12,999 but is up for a discounted price of Rs. 9,999 on Flipkart. Both these tabs are available in a single grey color option.

Lastly, the Lava Ivory is priced at Rs. 9,499 and is currently available for Rs. 7,399. The Lava Ivory is available in a single black color model. There are many similarities among the three new Lava tablets, including the same RAM, 4G connectivity, and other such details.

Lava Magnum XL, Lava Ivory, Lava Aura Features

The premium of the lot, the Lava Magnum XL sports a 10.1-inch IPS LCD screen with 1,280x800 pixels HD resolution and a 258 ppi pixel density. Next, the Lava Aura flaunts an 8-inch display with a similar display detail. Lastly, the Lava Ivory includes a smaller 7-inch display with identical display features. All three tabs have a peak brightness of 390 nits.

Next, the optics on the three tabs are also quite identical. The Lava Magnum XL packs a 5MP single primary camera at the rear and a 2MP selfie camera upfront. The Lava Aura gets the best of the cameras with an 8MP primary lens at the rear and a 5MP selfie shooter. The Lava Ivory has the same camera setup as the Magnum XL.

Lava Magnum XL, Lava Ivory, Lava Aura Specifications

Under the hood, the Lava Magnum XL and the Lava Aura tablets draw power from the quad-core MediaTek SoCs clocked at 2.0GHz with 32GB default storage. The Lava Ivory, on the other hand, has a similar quad-core MediaTek SoC, but is clocked at 1.3GHz and includes 16GB default memory. All new Lava tabs have 2GB RAM and have a microSD card slot for memory expansion up to 256GB.

The Lava tabs run Android 10 and support dual-SIM. There are other connectivity options like 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Lava Magnum XL and the Lava Aura even include a USV Type-C port. The Lava Ivory includes Bluetooth v4.2 and a basic micro-USB port.

The other key difference among the Lava tablets is the battery. The Lava Magnum XL packs a large 6,100 mAh battery while the Lava Aura gets its juice from a 5,100 mAh battery. Lastly, the Lava Ivory has a basic 4,100 mAh battery.

Developed and designed for students, Lava has brought in few features particularly for students. Here, Lava has partnered with EduSaksham and is offering free access to e-learning courses worth Rs. 27,000 for students in Class 6 to Class 9 with the purchase of the tablets.

