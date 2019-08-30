Lenovo Launches Its M-series Tablets, Ahead Of IFA 2019: All You Need To Know News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Lenovo has unveiled its M-series tablets, ahead of the IFA 2019. These tablets known as Lenovo Tab M7, Tab M8 are Android-based, featuring built-in Kid's Mode 3.0. While the Tab M7 houses a 3,450mAh battery, the Tab M8 is fitted with a massive 5,000 mAh backup. Both the tablets will be available for sale, in October 2019.

Lenovo Tab M7/M8 Specifications, Price

The Lenovo Tab M7 features a 7-inch IPS display with a resolution of 1024 × 600 pixels. It comes with a 3.5mm audio jack and front-facing speaker. It is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT8321 SoC paired with 1GB/2GB RAM and 8GB / 16GB / 32GB storage variants. The storage can further be expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card. Its front and rear cameras house a 2MP sensor, respectively.

The M7's connectivity aspects include Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, Wi-Fi, and LTE. It is launched in Iron Grey, Platinum Grey, and Onyx Black color options. And, it is priced at 99 Euro (roughly Rs 7,900).

Whereas, the Tab M8 comes with two different display models. While the M8's first model represents an 8-inch HD display with a resolution of 1280 × 720 pixels, its second model flaunts an 8-inch FHD display with 1920 × 1200 pixels. It is backed with a 12nm MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, coupled with 2GB RAM/16GB storage and 3GB RAM/32GB storage.

It comes with a 5MP camera at the rear and a 2MP sensor at the front. Connectivity options are Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G (optional) and Wi-Fi. The Tab M8's HD display model will be priced at 139 Euro (roughly Rs. 11,050). While its FHD model can be obtained at 159 Euro (approximately Rs. 12,650).

