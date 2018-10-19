Lenovo might launch a dual-screen Thinkpad table in 2019

Lenovo could launch its new vision of dual-screen tablets next year. The company has always been known for testing out new design factors. For instance, it replaced the traditional keyboard with a secondary screen on one of its new Yoga models. However, this new dual-screen tablet, which is similar to Microsoft's latest patent for Andromeda, could use two displays in favor of a single tablet.

"LG Display will work with Lenovo, the world's largest PC maker, to develop a foldable tablet that folds the screen," a translation of South Korean publication ET Times reads. "The tablet will be equipped with a 13-inch foldable panel. 13 inch is the screen size that can be seen on a tablet or notebook now."

To be precise, Lenovo's folding screen PC could measure only eight or nine inches when folded, making it really convenient to carry around. With a 13-inch 4:3 panel, the screen could measure up to nine inches. A 16:9 aspect ratio means the display size will be trimmed down to 8-inches when folded.

The report also suggests that LG Display had partnered with Lenovo for an unknown amount to supply the 13-inch foldable panel by the second half of 2019. A foldable screen will allow smart devices to increase the viewable screen area while maintaining a compact form factor. Additionally, being able to fold the screen inward, the screens would be less vulnerable in case of accidental falls.

Microsoft's patent application, on the other hand, shows a device that doesn't use two foldable displays, instead uses a single flexible panel. This isn't the first time we've come across such a design idea and others have explored the possibilities as well, but Microsoft still seems to be in the designing stage.

"The description relates to hinged devices, such as hinged computing devices," the patent reads. "One example can include a first portion and a second portion that have to hinge ends rotatably secured by a hinge assembly. The example can also include a flexible display positioned over the first portion, the hinge assembly, and the second portion.