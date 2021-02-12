Lenovo P11 Pro Launched In India For Rs. 44,999: Specifications And Sale News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Lenovo has launched the P11 Pro tablet today in India. Due to this pandemic circumstance, the demand for tablets has increased a lot as everything shifted to home. The latest P11 Pro tablet from Lenovo has packed with premium features and it also comes with a detachable keyboard and stylus pen. Features of the tablet include dual cameras, quad speakers, and much more.

Lenovo P11 Pro Price And Sale Date In India

The Lenovo P11 Pro will cost Rs. 44,999 and the keyboard is priced at Rs. 10,000. It will be available at an introductory price of Rs. 5,000 for the first 30 days. However, it will only be applicable for those who will buy both tablet and keyboard together. The price of the stylus pen is yet to be revealed. The tablet comes in the Slate Grey color option and will go for sale on February 14 via Amazon, Flipkart, and Lenovo's online store.

Lenovo P11 Pro Features

The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro features an 11.5-inch OLED display with 2k resolution and an 87% screen to body ratio. It also comes with HD certified which will allow you to watch videos in a high-definition experience. The tablet gets its power from the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G coupled with Adreno 618 GPU. It also comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage that supports a microSD card for additional storage expansion up to 256GB.

Software-wise, it runs Android 10 and packs an 8,600 mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 3.0 via a USB-C port. The tablet also claims to offer a video playback time of 15 hours. Four JBL speakers also support Dolby Atmos. Moving on to the optics, there is a dual-camera setup on both sides of the Lenovo P11 Pro. The rear sensors include a 13MP main lens and a 5MP sensor.

Upfront, you get a pair of 8MP lenses. Moreover, the tablet supports LTE with a SIM slot and it sports a physical fingerprint scanner that is embedded into the power button. Lastly, it is only 5.8mm thick and weighs 485 grams.

