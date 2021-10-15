Lenovo Tab 6 5G With 10.3-Inch Display, Kids Space Announced: Coming To India? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Tablets are among the top trending gadgets as the demand spikes for bigger displays for video playback and gaming. The latest one to hit the market is the Lenovo Tab 6 5G, which has arrived in the Japanese market. Lenovo says this is the first 5G-enabled Android tab to arrive in Japan, featuring a large 10.3-inch display.

Lenovo Tab 6 5G Specifications

The Lenovo Tab 6 5G flaunts a 10.3-inch TFT display with 1200 x 1920 pixels resolution. The new Lenovo tab features IPX5 and IPX3 rating that makes the device water and dust-resistant. Under the hood, the Lenovo Tab 6 5G draws power from the Snapdragon 690 5G chipset paired with 4GB RAM. Lenovo has provided 64GB default storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card.

The Lenovo Tab 6 5G is fueled by a 7,500 mAh battery that is said to last for long gaming and video playback sessions. The camera on the Lenovo tablet includes a single 8MP camera at the rear coupled with an LED flash. Lenovo has also included another 8MP selfie camera for video calling and other tasks.

Lenovo Tab 6 5G Features

Lenovo has included a couple of special features for this tab. For instance, there's a feature called Kids Space that's designed for pre-schoolers. Lenovo says the Kids Space feature supports a child's discovery, imagination, and growth. Plus, parents can supervise the content consumed in the Kids Space via Google Family Link.

Plus, the Lenovo Tab 6 5G includes 'Learning Mode' for elementary school students. Here, there are a few apps specifically designed to support elementary school learning. Lenovo has also included PC Mode on the new tab that lets users access apps in a split-screen mode and use simple application switching.

Lenovo Tab 6 5G Price In India: What To Expect?

Presently, the Lenovo Tab 6 5G has been launched in Japan. Lenovo hasn't disclosed the pricing of the new tab. Plus, the tab's global availability and shipping to India are also under wraps. Looking at the features, one can expect it to be a mid-range tablet with 5G support, making it future-proof in the country. It can be bought in Abyss Blue and Moon White color options.

(via)

Best Mobiles in India