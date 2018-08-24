Lenovo Tab E7, E8, E10, Tab M10, and Tab P10 officially launched for a starting price of Rs 4,900

Related Articles
Lenovo has launched five new Android-powered tablets in the International market with a starting price of Rs 4,900. These are the latest set of tablets from the company, which offer a great value for money with an interesting set of features.
The Lenovo Tab E7, Tab E8, Tab E10, Tab M10 and the Tab P10 are the latest set of tablets from the company. These devices come with a starting price of $70 for the Tab E7 and the price goes up to $130 for the Lenovo E10. As of now, there is no information about the pricing of the Lenovo Tab M10 and the Lenovo Tab P10.
Lenovo Tab E7 specifications
The Lenovo Tab E7 comes with a 7-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1024 x 600px powered by the MediaTek Quad-core chipset (MediaTek MT8167 / MT8321 A/D (3G)) with a clock speed of 1.3 GHz. The tablet comes with 1 GB RAM and 16 GB internal storage along with a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion.
The smartphone has a 2 MP primary camera and a 0.3 MP front-facing selfie camera. The device also offers a dual SIM card slot on the 3G model. Additional connectivity features like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS are also supported. The device does have a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack and a front-facing speaker to offer immersive multi-media experience with support for FM Radio
The tab has a 2700 mAh Li-ion battery and chargers via a micro USB port. The most interesting aspect of this tablet is the fact that the tab is running on the latest Android 8.1 Oreo Go OS, which is optimized for low-specced devices. The tablet retails for $69.9 (Rs 4,900) via Amazon.com and wallmart.com
Lenovo Tab E8 specifications
The Lenovo Tab E8 comes has an 8-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1280x 800px powered by the MediaTek Quad-core chipset (MediaTek MT8163) with a clock speed of 1.3 GHz. The tablet comes with 1 GB RAM and 16 GB internal storage along with a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion.
The smartphone has a 5 MP primary camera and a 2 MP fixed focus front-facing selfie camera. Additional connectivity features like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS are also supported. The device does have a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack and a front-facing speaker to offer immersive multi-media experience with support for FM Radio.
The tab has a bigger 4850 mAh Li-ion battery and chargers via a micro USB port. The most interesting aspect of this tablet is the fact that the tab is running on Android 7.1 Nougat OS. The tablet retails for $99.9 (Rs 7,000) via Walmart stores.
Lenovo Tab E10 specifications
The Lenovo Tab E10 comes has a 10.1-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1280x 800px offering up to 320 nits of brightness. The tab is running on the Qualcomm Quad-core chipset (Qualcomm Snapdragon 210) with a clock speed of 1.1 GHz. The tablet comes with 1/2 GB RAM and 16 GB internal storage along with a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion up to 128 GB.
The smartphone has a 5 MP primary camera and a 2 MP fixed focus front-facing selfie camera. The device also offers a dual SIM card slot on the 3G model. Additional connectivity features like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS are also supported. The device does have a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack and a front-facing speaker with support for Dolby Atmos to offer immersive multi-media experience with support for FM Radio.
The tab has a bigger 4850 mAh Li-ion battery and chargers via a micro USB port. The most interesting aspect of this tablet is the fact that the tab is running on Android 8 Oreo OS. The tablet retails for $129.9 (Rs 9,500) via Wallmart stores from October 2018.
Lenovo Tab M10 specifications
The Lenovo Tab E10 comes has a 10.1-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1920x 1200px offering up to 320 nits of brightness. The tab is running on the Qualcomm Octa-core chipset (Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) with a clock speed of 1.8 GHz. The tablet comes with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage along with a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion up to 128 GB.
The smartphone has a 5 MP primary camera and a 2 MP fixed focus front-facing selfie camera. The device also offers a dual SIM card slot on the 4G model. Additional connectivity features like Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS are also supported. The device does have a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack and a dual front-facing speaker with support for Dolby Atmos to offer immersive multi-media experience with support for FM Radio.
The tab has a bigger 4850 mAh Li-ion battery and chargers via a USB type-C port. The most interesting aspect of this tablet is the fact that the tab is running on Android 8.1 Oreo OS. Available for pre-order from Amazon.
Lenovo Tab P10 specifications
The Lenovo Tab E10 comes has a 10.1-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1920x 1200px offering up to 400 nits of brightness. The tab is running on the Qualcomm Octa-core chipset (Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) with a clock speed of 1.8 GHz. The tablet comes with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage along with a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion up to 128 GB.
The smartphone has an 8 MP primary camera and a 5 MP fixed focus front-facing selfie camera. The device also offers a dual SIM card slot on the 4G model. Additional connectivity features like Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS are also supported. The device does have a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack and a quad front-facing speaker with support for Dolby Atmos to offer immersive multi-media experience with support for FM Radio.
The tab has a massive 7000 mAh Li-ion battery and chargers via a USB type-C port. The most interesting aspect of this tablet is the fact that the tab is running on Android 8.1 Oreo OS. Available for pre-order from Amazon.