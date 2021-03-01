Lenovo Tab M8 (3rd Gen) Hits Multiple Platforms: New Affordable Tablet? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Lenovo is ready to launch its second tablet this year. Following the Tab P11, Lenovo is now gearing up to bring the Tab M8 (3rd-generation) for the masses. The affordable tablet has been spotted on two different platforms where its key features have been tipped. The smartphone has made an appearance at Google Play Console and Geekbench. Check out what these mobile platforms reveal:

Lenovo Tab M8 (3rd-Gen) Leaked Specifications

Starting with the Google Play Console listing, the Lenovo Tab M8 (3rd- Gen) has been spotted with the Lenovo TB-8506F model number. The smartphone is listed with the MediaTek MT8768WT processor. The octa-core 4G chipset has a clock speed of 2.30GHz.

The Lenovo Tab M8 (3rd Gen) will arrive with 3GB RAM as per the Google Play Console website. The software version listed is Android 11 OS. Additionally, the database suggests a 1280 x 800 pixels HD display on the upcoming Lenovo tablet. While the display size is not mentioned, the leaks indicate an 8-inch panel. It will have a pixel density of 240 PPI.

Moving to the Lenovo Tab M8 (3rd Gen) Geekbench listing, the handset bears the same Lenovo TB-8560F model number. However, the processor mentioned on the benchmark website is different. As per Geekbench, the tablet will be powered by the MediaTek Helio P22T processor.

Therefore, it isn't clear which of the two processors will finally be used on the Tab M8 (3rdGeneration). The Geekbench database also suggests a higher 4GB RAM configuration. But, the storage capacity isn't revealed here as well.

This listing also suggests Android 11 OS as the Google Play Console. Lastly, the tablet scored a total of 163 points in the single-core test and 950 points in the multi-core test on Geekbench. Unfortunately, both websites don't hint at the camera and battery specifications. We will have to wait for the company to confirm what processor and other features we can expect.

