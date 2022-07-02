Lenovo Tab P11 Plus Coming To India Soon; Pricing Officially Confirmed News oi-Akshay Kumar

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus tablet is going to be launched in the Indian market very soon. The brand's e-commerce partner Amazon has already started teasing the launch of the slate in the country. In addition, Lenovo has also revealed the price of the Tab P11 Plus in India. The device will be arriving as the successor to the Lenovo Tab P11 in the country.

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus Specifications, Features

The Lenovo Tab P11 Plus comes with a large display featuring minimal bezels all around the screen. At the rear, the slate has a dual-tone design with a single camera. The tablet offers an 11-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2,000 x 1,200 pixels. The screen provides a maximum brightness of 400 nits and has an eye care mode with TUV certification. For software, the device runs Android 11 out-of-the-box.

The Lenovo Tab P11 Plus is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T processor. The tablet comes in two RAM variants including 4GB and 6GB, while the storage options include 64GB and 128GB. There are quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support for an immersive media experience. The connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS with GLONASS, and the USB Type-C charging port.

In the camera department, the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus offers a 13MP primary shooter with autofocus functionality and an LED flash unit. For video calling purposes, it is fitted with an 8MP snapper. The slate is fuelled by a 7,000 mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging. The device is claimed to provide a maximum video playback time of 12 hours on a single charge.

The Lenovo Tab P11 Plus also supports additional Lenovo Keyboard Pack and Lenovo Precision Pen 2 accessories. Consumers can purchase these accessories separately.

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus Price In India, Availability

The variant of the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will be available for Rs. 25,999. The slate will be offered in three color variants - Platinum Gray, White, and Green. There's no word regarding the pricing of the models with 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB memories. The slate will be available to buy on the brand's website and Amazon India very soon.

Best Mobiles in India