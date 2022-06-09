Lenovo Tab P12 Pro With Snapdragon 870, 10,200 mAh Battery Announced: Worth Buying? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Lenovo has been working on a couple of new devices. One such new device is the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro, which has just debuted in the Indian market. As the name suggests, this seems to be a premium tablet with powerful specs and a unique design.

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro Design: What's New?

The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro sports a sleek design with a 5.63mm frame and narrow bezels. It packs some powerful features including SLS surround sound from JBL speakers with quad audio channels. Lenovo has also included Lenovo Atmos combined with the in-house Lenovo Premium Audio tuning. There's also certification from TÜV Rheinland for the display.

The new Lenovo Tab P12 Pro flaunts a 12.6-inch AMOLED with a 16:10 aspect ratio. The new tablet offers a 2560 x 1600 pixels resolution with support for a detailed S-Stripe RGB subpixel layout. Lenovo has included Dolby Vision support as well we up to 400 nits of peak brightness for an immersive viewing experience.

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro Specifications

Under the hood, the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro draws power from the Snapdragon 870 chipset paired with 8GB RAM. Lenovo claims the new tablet is designed for instant multitasking and smoother casual gaming at home or on the go.

Additionally, the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro comes with a massive 10,200 mAh battery, which is pretty big even for a tablet. The brand claims to offer 14.6 hours even if users are streaming online videos. However, Lenovo hasn't mentioned any fast charging support for the new tab. In this case, it would take hours to charge the massive battery.

Additionally, users can attach an optional keyboard to the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro. The tablet comes with a four-point pogo pin, which can be used to attach the keyboard. Additionally, the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro comes with a Precision Pen 3 bundled with the pack.

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro Price In India

The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro is available in the Indian market for Rs. 69,999. As mentioned earlier, buyers get the stylus pen bundled with the pack but would have to purchase the keyboard separately. The new Lenovo Tab P12 Pro is up for purchase at Lenovo.com, Amazon, and Lenovo Exclusive Stores. It would also be available in retail channels soon.

Best Mobiles in India