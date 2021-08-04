Lenovo Tab P12 Pro With SD855 Chip Expected Soon; Google Play Console Listing Confirms News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Lenovo is expected to announce the successor of the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro dubbed the Tab P12 Pro. The upcoming tablet was spotted on the Google Play Console listing, revealing key features. The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro will have a model number TB-Q706F. Features could include a Snapdragon processor, high-resolution display, and much more.

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro Spotted On Google Play Console Listing

As per the Google Play Console listing, the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro will run the Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The tablet will support 1600 × 2560 pixel screen resolution and will have a 240PPI pixel density. Further, the Tab P12 Pro is listed with Android 11 OS.

Apart from the specifications, the render of the upcoming tablet has also been listed on the Google Play Console, which confirms the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro will come with the same design as the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro.

What More To Expect?

Other details like battery, screen size, and camera features of the upcoming tablet are still under wraps. However, we expect to get a larger screen size compared to its predecessor which packed an 11.5-inch display. Besides, it is also expected to be HD-certified, allowing users to watch videos in a high-definition experience. Further, the upcoming tablet is also believed to come with keyboard and stylus pen support.

As far as price is concerned, we expect the upcoming Lenovo Tab P12 Pro will be a premium offering from the brand. To recall, the P11 Pro was launched at Rs. 44,999. So, it remains to be seen whether the successor will get a higher price or a similar tag.

How About Competition?

Tablets are one of the products that are now playing a very important role in e-learning. Many smartphone makers are prepping up to foray into the tablet segment. Besides, existing brands continue to cater to one new product after another.

So, the upcoming Lenovo Tab P12 Pro is expected to face quite a bit of competition. Additionally, there is no info regarding the launch date of the upcoming Tab P12 Pro as of now. We expect to get more info in the coming days.

Best Mobiles in India