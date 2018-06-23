Lenovo Tab4 8 and Tab4 10 to get Oreo 8.1 in November 2018

The Lenovo Tab4 is the latest Android OS powered tablet from Lenovo is all set to receive the latest Android operating system. The tablet was initially launched with Android 7.1 Nougat and the same will be upgraded to Android 8.1 Oreo in November 2018. Do note that, by November 2018 the Android P will be made official, which means that the Lenovo Tab4 will not be running on the latest operating system.

The Lenovo Tab4 8, Lenovo Tab4 8 Plus and the Lenovo Tab4 10 will be receiving the Android Oreo update by the end of 2018. However, there is no information about the Android Oreo update for the Lenovo Tab 10 Plus.

Specifications

The Lenovo Tab4 8 features an 8-inch HD 1280 x 800 pixels IPS display and makes use of a 1.4GHz quad-core Snapdragon 425 processor paired with Adreno 308 GPU, 2GB RAM and 16GB storage space that can be expanded up to 128GB. There is a 5MP autofocus rear camera and a 2MP selfie camera at the front. The connectivity aspects include 4G LTE (with voice calling), Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0 and GPS. A 4,850mAh battery powers the tablet from within. This model is available in Slate Black color and costs Rs. 12,990.

The Lenovo Tab4 8 Plus adorns an 8-inch FHD 1920 x 1200 pixels IPS display. Under its hood, there is a 2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 625 with 3GB/4GB RAM and 16GB/64GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 128GB. The imaging aspects include an 8MP autofocus rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera. This model comes with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a USB Type-C port and a fingerprint sensor as well. Like the Tab4 8, this one also gets the power from a 4850mAh battery with support for fast charging. The Tab 4 8 Plus is available in Aurora Black color and costs Rs. 16,990.

The Lenovo Tab4 10 flaunts a 10.1-inch HD 1280 x 800 pixel IPS display. At its heart, there operates a 1.4GHz quad-core Snapdragon 425 processor with Adreno 308 GPU, 2GB RAM and 16GB of default memory capacity that can be expanded up to 128GB. With a 5MP rear camera and a 2MP selfie camera, the Tab4 10 comes with 4G LTE with voice calling support, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi an GPS. The device gets the necessary power from a 7000mAh battery.

The Lenovo Tab4 10 Plus features a 10.1-inch full HD IPS display with 1920 x 1200 pixels. Under its hood, there is a 2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 625 and 3GB/4GB RAM. The internal storage space is 16GB/64GB and it can be expanded further up to 128GB. The imaging aspects are similar to the Tab4 10 and the connectivity aspects include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS and USB Type-C port. There is a fingerprint sensor on board and a 7000mAh battery supplies power. The Tab4 10 Plus is priced at Rs. 24,990 and Rs. 29,990 for the two variants.

The Lenovo website has the list of all the smartphones and tablets, which will receive the Android Oreo update in the future as well.

