LG Ultra Tab Brings 10-Inch 2K Display, Snapdragon 680 SoC, Quad Speakers; Worth Buying?

LG has expanded its range of Android tablets by launching the LG Ultra Tab in its home market of South Korea. This is the company's latest slate after the launch of the previous device multiple years before. The LG Ultra Tab has arrived as a mid-range offering with a high-res display, support for a stylus pen, quad speakers, and fast charging functionality.

LG Ultra Tab Gets A Slim Design, 10-Inch 2K Screen

LG claims that the LG Ultra Tab is certified with military-grade certification for advanced durability. The slate has a slim metal body that measures just 7.1mm around the waist. The tablet supports the Folio case from the brand, which allows it to be used in the stand mode. There's also support for a Wacom Stylus Pen, which is for drawing and making doodles on the go.

As for the display, the LG Ultra Tab offers a 10.35-inch IPS LCD display. The screen provides a resolution of 2,000 x 1,200 pixels, but there's no word regarding the display refresh rate at the moment. Notably, the LG Ultra Tab also gets four stereo speakers to provide an immersive media viewing experience.

LG Ultra Tab Sports Snapdragon 680 SoC, Fast Charging

The LG Ultra Tab has been powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, which is based on the 6nm manufacturing process. The chipset is paired with the Adreno 610 graphics processing unit. The slate comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of UFS 2.2 internal memory, which can be further expanded by inserting a microSD card. In the software department, the tablet boots Android 12 out-of-the-box.

For imaging, the LG Ultra Tab has been equipped with an 8MP primary camera at the back that supports auto-focus functionality. For selfies and video calling, there's a fixed-focus 5MP snapper. The connectivity features are standard including dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, and a USB Type-C charging port. The tablet has a 7,040 mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

LG Ultra Tab Pricing, Availability Details & Is It Worth Buying?

As for the pricing, the LG Ultra Tab has been priced in South Korea at KRW 426,000, which roughly translates into Rs. 26,000 in the Indian currency. The company is expected to start selling the new tablet in global markets at some point later this year.

The LG Ultra Tab doesn't have a SIM card slot for mobile connectivity, so its price range is quite high without this feature. However, the large screen with a 2K resolution, the Snapdragon 680 chipset, quad stereo speakers for multimedia experience, and 25W fast charging make it a worthy option at this price point.

LG Ultra Tab Alternatives In India Under Rs. 25,000

At the moment, there's no word when LG is planning to launch the new Ultra Tab slate in the Indian market. However, there are various alternatives to the device, which are priced under Rs. 25,000. Some of these options include the Lenovo Tab P11, Moto Tab G70, Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, Galaxy Tab A7 2020, and the Realme Pad Mini.

