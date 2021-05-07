Mi Pad 5, 5 Pro Launch Expected This Month; Features, Design Leaked News oi-Tanaya Dutta

After the launch of the Mi Pad 4 lineup in 2018, it has been almost three years since Xiaomi has not launched any tablets. Now, it seems the brand is all set to compete with other brand's tablets. Xiaomi is reportedly working on three premium tablets which will be launched under the Mi Pad 5 lineup. The lineup will comprise the Mi Pad 5 and the Mi Pad 5 Pro, while the other model's name is yet to be revealed.

A new development has revealed the launch timeline, design, and features of the upcoming tablets. The latest leak came via Digital Chat Station, revealing that the Pad 5 will launch by this month in China. If this appears to true, the brand will start soon teasing its arrival. Further, we can also expect the company might launch the tablets in other regions after their Chinese debut.

Mi Pad 5 Design

A renders by XiaomiPlanet have shown the design and color options of the upcoming tablets. The tablet will come in a white variant and other colors are also expected. Furthermore, the renders show that the Mi Pad 5 will feature dual cameras placed into a square camera module on the back. There will also be Xiaomi branding at the rear panel.

Mi Pad 5 Expected Features

The standard Mi Pad 5 is expected to feature a 10.95-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the Pro model is said to support a refresh rate of 144Hz. Both tablets are likely to come with a 2K screen resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The standard model might run the Snapdragon 870 SoC, while the Pro model is said to feature a MediaTek Dimensity SoC.

Moreover, the tablets are said to come with handheld PC mode support, and the dual cameras of the standard model are expected to include a 20MP primary sensor and a 13MP secondary lens. Other details might include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, an 8,720 mAh dual-cell battery, and an aluminum alloy body.

In terms of pricing, the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 is rumored to start at RMB 3,000 (around Rs. 34,200). Considering this, the Pro model will obviously cost more than the standard model. In this price range, the Mi Pad 5 tablets can compete against the Galaxy Tab S7 series tablets.

