Microsoft Surface Pro X With PixelSense Display, Windows 11 Launched In India: Should You Buy?
Tablet market across the globe has boomed since the pandemic struck. Microsoft has been tapping into this booming market and has released a new tab for the same. The new Microsoft Surface Pro X running Windows 11 has arrived in India and can be bought across all major online and offline retailers.
Microsoft Surface Pro X Price In India
The new Microsoft Surface Pro X is available in a Wi-Fi-only configuration and there's no LTE model. The Microsoft Surface Pro X starts from Rs. 93,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model for regular customers. There's an additional corporate offer for the new tab, which starts from Rs. 94,599 for the SQ1 chip paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.
Array
Additionally, corporate buyers can check out the high-end 256GB model, priced at Rs. 1,13,299. Plus, there's an option of the SQ2 processor which comes with 16GB RAM. Buyers have the option to choose from 256GB or 512GB storage here, costing Rs. 1,31,799 or Rs. 1,50,499.
Accessories like the Surface Pro Keyboard and Signature Type Cover can be purchased separately. Presently, the Microsoft Surface Pro X is available at the Reliance Digital stores and Amazon for online purchases.
Microsoft Surface Pro X Features
One of the key highlights of the Microsoft Surface Pro X is its display. Microsoft has included a 13-inch PixelSense touch display for the new tab. It supports 2800 x 1920 pixels resolution and includes a 3:2 aspect ratio. The design of the new Microsoft Surface Pro X includes a kickstand that allows users to adjust it accordingly.
The Microsoft Surface Pro X includes a single 10MP rear camera that supports 1080p HD and 4K video recording. Additionally, the tablet includes a single 5MP front-facing camera that supports Windows Hello for face recognition and additional security. The front camera also supports 1080p HD video recording.
Microsoft Surface Pro X Specifications
Under the hood, the Microsoft Surface Pro X draws power from the octa-core Microsoft SQ1 or SQ2 chipset. To note, the processor is co-developed with Qualcomm and includes inbuilt 64-bit emulation.
Particularly, the SQ1 chipset is coupled with the Adreno 685 GPU and the SQ2 processor includes the Adreno 690 GPU. The Microsoft Surface Pro X packs the usual connectivity options like USB Type-C ports and includes a dedicated magnetic Surflink with an extra USB Type-A port. Microsoft has included two stereo speakers with Dolby Audio Sound and dual far-field Studio Mics for clear audio delivery.
Microsoft Surface Pro X: Should You Buy?
As mentioned earlier, the tablet market has been booming and a lot of brands have expanded their product portfolio to include new tablets. Particularly, the Microsoft Surface Pro X is quite expensive, starting from close to Rs. 1,00,000. Like all Surface products, this too packs with powerful features.
If you have a budget that lets you shell out Rs. 1L for a tablet, go ahead and get the Microsoft Surface Pro X. You could double the Surface tablet as a mini-computer machine as well. If you don't have that kind of a budget, worry not. The Indian market is filled with affordable tablets as well!
